Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Trading Down 0.6%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 715,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 549,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Trillion Energy International Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trillion Energy International (TCFF)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.