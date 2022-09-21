Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Lifted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 715.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Trimble stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $91.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

