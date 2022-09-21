Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,785,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,443. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.84.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

