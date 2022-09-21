Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Stock Performance

Twitter stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

