United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in United Community Banks by 231.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

