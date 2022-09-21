Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Univest Financial Stock Performance
Shares of UVSP opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87. Univest Financial has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.
Institutional Trading of Univest Financial
About Univest Financial
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
Featured Articles
