Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UVSP opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87. Univest Financial has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

About Univest Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,450.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

