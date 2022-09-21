Vail Resorts (MTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to post earnings of ($3.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTN opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.98. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $206.03 and a one year high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vail Resorts Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 72.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 139.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

