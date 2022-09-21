Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,818 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Valvoline by 63.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline Stock Down 0.7 %

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

