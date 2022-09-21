Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

