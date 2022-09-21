Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 424.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.93 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

