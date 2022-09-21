Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Critical Analysis

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -10.13% 0.70% 0.46% Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vasta Platform and Meten Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vasta Platform and Meten Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00 Meten Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Meten Holding Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Meten Holding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.56 -$22.00 million ($0.25) -21.60 Meten Holding Group $114.39 million 0.04 -$60.31 million N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Meten Holding Group.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Meten Holding Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

(Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Meten Holding Group

(Get Rating)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business. As of December 31, 2021, it had an offline learning center network of 34 self-operated learning centers, including one learning center under the ‘ABC' brand of ABC Education Group covering 15 cities in nine provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China; and two franchised learning centers comprising four franchised learning centers under the ‘ABC' brand covering two cities in two provinces and municipalities in China. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.