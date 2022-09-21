Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDRW) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 4,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 37,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Velodyne Lidar Stock Down 4.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47.
