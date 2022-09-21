VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 0.9 %

VRSN opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.80. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.