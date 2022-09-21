Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

