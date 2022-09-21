Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Shares Down 3.2%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.23 and last traded at 0.23. Approximately 33,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 22,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEXTF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Vext Science in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vext Science from C$1.60 to C$1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Vext Science Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.36.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.