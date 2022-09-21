Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Purchases 9 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,684 ($20.35) per share, with a total value of £151.56 ($183.13).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Martin Court purchased 8 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,835 ($22.17) per share, with a total value of £146.80 ($177.38).

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,661 ($20.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2,050.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,814.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,789.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,585 ($19.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,580 ($31.17).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victrex Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

