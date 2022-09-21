W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

