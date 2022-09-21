Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 35754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Specifically, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199 shares of company stock valued at $993,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Wayfair Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wayfair by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Wayfair by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

