Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.
Webster Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE WBS opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 616.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Webster Financial by 1,905.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,828 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
