Wedbush Weighs in on United Therapeutics Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for United Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $19.52 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $15.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $31.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

UTHR stock opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,244. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

