Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 98 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $450.07 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.92.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

