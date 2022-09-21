Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $1,107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,957,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

