Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 8,320 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.