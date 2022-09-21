Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ATI were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,991,000 after buying an additional 267,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 217,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ATI by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 203,883 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Insider Transactions at ATI

ATI Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $412,540. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.44 and a beta of 1.23.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

