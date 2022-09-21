Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Westlake

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.