Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens lowered Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.