Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 10.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,626,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 96,620 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.