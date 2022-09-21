Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 3.8 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

