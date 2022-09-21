Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Belden were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 13.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of BDC opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

