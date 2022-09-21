Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6 Million Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in German American Bancorp by 83.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

GABC opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

