Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.16 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.