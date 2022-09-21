Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

