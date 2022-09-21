Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $274.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

