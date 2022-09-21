Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.07 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

