Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $6.09 Million Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 183,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.