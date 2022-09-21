Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $6.59 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

