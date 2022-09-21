Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.