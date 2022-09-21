Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 493,869 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 1,817.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 493,869 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 136.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 137,152 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.96). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.