Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,447 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

