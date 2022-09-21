Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

