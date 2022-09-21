Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $847,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

ADM stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

