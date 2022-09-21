Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 118 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.9 %

JKHY stock opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average of $191.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

