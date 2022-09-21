Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,492 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:OC opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.