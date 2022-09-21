Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,352 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

