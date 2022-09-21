Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 16,798 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,424 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,158,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 209,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 572,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

