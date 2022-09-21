Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 19,374 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Conduent by 14,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Conduent during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $796.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

In other news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,775.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 47,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

