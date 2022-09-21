Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 227 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of META stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.29 and a 52-week high of $360.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

