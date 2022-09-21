Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 25,991 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,991 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,945,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,177,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,483,000 after buying an additional 171,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,036,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA Safety Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.89 and a 52 week high of $157.29.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 180.39%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

