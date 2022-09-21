Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,609 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $46,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at $377,408.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Liu sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $46,033.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,408.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $250,213 over the last three months. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $402.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

