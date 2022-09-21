Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 322,731 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322,731 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $58,612.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,822 shares of company stock valued at $461,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

